Azerbaijani Economy Minister unveils investments into Diamed Development Group LLC

5 August 2022 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan Investment Company has invested 766,000 manat ($450,590) in Diamed Development Group LLC, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

Jabbarov noted that the investment was made for the purpose of reducing import dependency and supporting local production.

"Up to 100 new jobs will be created at the plant with an annual production capacity of 20 million infusion and dialysis products," he added.

