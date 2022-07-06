Azerbaijan increases childbirth benefit

6 July 2022 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has increased the childbirth benefit by an additional four million manat ($2.35 million) bringing it to AZN24 million ($14.12 million) in total, Azernews reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the Law "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

The amendments are related to increasing the childbirth allowance from AZN200 ($117.7) to AZN300 ($176.57) from the beginning of 2022.

Over the past four years, the national average wage has grown by about 40 percent, the median wage has increased by 74 percent, and the minimum wage has multiplied.

The minimum pension increased 2.2 times, while the median monthly pension increased by 65 percent. Allowances and pensions for low-income groups increased by 2.5 to 3 times on average, and by more than 3 times in some cases.

Social support measures taken by Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Security Ministry covered more than 30,000 citizens, including members of martyrs’ families, war veterans, and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression since the end of the 44-day war with Armenia in November 2020.

---

