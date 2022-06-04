Special session of Baku Energy Week held in Shusha [PHOTO]

4 June 2022 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

A special session titled "The Path to Zero Emissions: Potential and Opportunities of Green Energy in Karabakh Region" as part of the Baku Energy Week is being held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city.

The final session is being attended by the Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, First Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Acting President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf, bp’s Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones, Managing Director and Country Chair at TotalEnergies Regis Agut, Acting Executive Director of Masdar Clean Energy Fawaz Al Muharrami, and Chief Investment Officer of ACWA Power Clive Turton.

Moreover, over 100 local and foreign representatives are attending the event.

Baku hosted the Energy Week event from June 1 to 4. Taking into account current trends in the energy sector, the Baku Energy Week united three major events under its brand - the 27th Caspian Oil and Gas International Exhibition, the 10th Anniversary Caspian International Energy and Renewable Energy Exhibition, and the Baku Energy Forum.

This year, 250 companies from 31 countries took part in the exhibitions and the forum. Among countries are Azerbaijan, Belarus, UK, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Georgia, Israel, Indonesia, Spain, Italy, India, Kazakhstan, China, Netherlands, Norway, the UAE, Russia, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, U.S., Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Finland, France, Croatia, Switzerland, and Japan. Large companies, such as Bos Shelf, Gazprombank, Equinor, Schlumberger, and others were among the participants.

