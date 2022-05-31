ADB sees great potential in Azerbaijani market - official

31 May 2022 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) sees great potential in the Azerbaijani market, Head of ADB’s Azerbaijan Resident Mission Candice McDeigan told Trend.

McDeigan made the remark at the "Focus on Green Recovery - Innovative and Inclusive Green Financing Strategies for Azerbaijan" event organized by the bank.

"Azerbaijan has great potential to attract a new group of investors interested in sustainable development," she said.

The mission’s head added that ADB intends to continue supporting Azerbaijan in "green" development.

--

