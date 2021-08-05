By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s State Employment Agency and BP have signed a memorandum of understanding for the implementation of future joints projects.

The document was signed by the State Employment Agency’s Chairman Mustafa Abbasbeyli and BP’s Vice President for Communications and External Relations in the Caspian Region Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli on August 4.

During the meeting, Abbasbeyli noted employment reforms carried out in the country as well as employment programs implemented within the pandemic and post-war social support packages.

Emphasizing the importance of the relationship between the Agency and BP in organizing active employment programs, he stressed that these ties will be further strengthened by the recently signed cooperation document.

In turn, Aslanbeyli spoke about BP’s activities in Azerbaijan, its extensive social investment programs, and social projects aimed at developing local capacity and entrepreneurship.

Moreover, the parties discussed the initiative “support for young entrepreneurs in rural areas”, which will be carried out as part of the memorandum and is aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs.

The also discussed employment projects to be implemented on the basis of cooperation document.

BP opened its first office in Baku in June 1992 and has since then contributed to Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector through by operating projects such as, Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP).

