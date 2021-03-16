By Trend

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan increased on March 16 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing a report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose in price by 11.356 manat or $6.68 (0.39 percent), amounting to 2,947.528 manat or $1,733, and an ounce of silver - by 0.3908 manat or 23 cents (0.88 percent), amounting to 44.5851 manat or $26.22. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 13.8125 manat or $8.12 (0.67 percent) and amounted to 2,070.26 manat or $1,217, and per ounce of palladium - by 54.757 manat or $32.2 (1.37 percent), amounting to 4,060.229 manat or $2,388.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 156.961 manat or $92.33 (5.1 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 2.868 manat or $1.68 (6 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 197.2425 manat or $116 (8.7 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 52.666 manat or $30.98 (1.3 percent).

In annual terms, gold rose by 319.94 manat or $18.82 (12.2 percent), silver - by 19.5901 manat or $11.52 (78.4 percent), platinum - by 765.374 manat or $450.2 (58.7 percent), and palladium rose by 1,019.1755 manat or $599.5 (33.5 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) March 16. 2021 2,947.528 44.5851 2,070.26 4,060.229 March 15. 2021 2,936.172 44.1943 2,056.4475 4,005.472 Feb. 16. 2021 3,104.489 47.4531 2,267.5025 4,112.895 March 16. 2020 2,627.588 24.995 1,304.886 3,041.0535 Change in a day: in man. 11.356 0.3908 13.8125 54.757 in % 0.39 0.88 0.67 1.37 Change in a month in man. -156.961 -2.868 -197.2425 -52.666 in % -5.1 -6 -8.7 -1.3 Change in a year in man. 319.94 19.5901 765.374 1,019.1755 in % 12.2 78.4 58.7 33.5

