Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan increased on February 8 as compared to the previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Thus, an ounce of gold rose by 27.8885 manat or $16.4 (0.91 percent), amounting to 3,078.802 manat ($1,811), and an ounce of silver - by 1.1109 manat or 65 cents (2.49 percent), up to 45.8103 manat ($26.9).

The price of an ounce of platinum rose by 58.8965 manat or $34.6 (3.15 percent) and amounted to 1,929.6105 manat ($1,135), and per ounce of palladium - by 67.83 manat or $39.9 (1.74 percent), amounting to 3,972.475 manat ($2,336).

Over the month, the price for an ounce of gold decreased by 168.6145 manat or $99.18 (5.2 percent), and for an ounce of silver - by 0.1485 manat or 8 cents (0.3 percent). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 27.795 manat or $16.35 (1.5 percent), and per ounce of palladium - decreased by 158.95 manat or $93.5 (3.8 percent).

Over the year, gold rose by 417.5965 manat or $245.6 (15.7 percent), silver - by 15.5609 manat or $9.15 (51.4 percent), platinum - by 295.613 manat or $17.38 (18.1 percent), and palladium rose by 10.8205 manat or $63.65 (0.3 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Feb. 8, 2021 3,078.802 45.8103 1,929.6105 3,972.475 Feb. 5, 2021 3,050.9135 44.6994 1,870.714 3,904.645 Jan. 8, 2021 3,247.4165 45.9588 1,901.8155 4,131.425 Feb. 8, 2020 2,661.2055 30.2494 1,633.9975 3,961.6545 Daily difference Manat 27.8885 1.1109 58.8965 67.83 % 0.91 2.49 3.15 1.74 Monthly difference Manat -168.6145 -0.1485 27.795 -158.95 % -5.2 -0.3 1.5 -3.8 Annual difference Manat 417.5965 15.5609 295.613 10.8205 % 15.7 51.4 18.1 0.3

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 8)

