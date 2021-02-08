By Trend
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan increased on February 8 as compared to the previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Thus, an ounce of gold rose by 27.8885 manat or $16.4 (0.91 percent), amounting to 3,078.802 manat ($1,811), and an ounce of silver - by 1.1109 manat or 65 cents (2.49 percent), up to 45.8103 manat ($26.9).
The price of an ounce of platinum rose by 58.8965 manat or $34.6 (3.15 percent) and amounted to 1,929.6105 manat ($1,135), and per ounce of palladium - by 67.83 manat or $39.9 (1.74 percent), amounting to 3,972.475 manat ($2,336).
Over the month, the price for an ounce of gold decreased by 168.6145 manat or $99.18 (5.2 percent), and for an ounce of silver - by 0.1485 manat or 8 cents (0.3 percent). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 27.795 manat or $16.35 (1.5 percent), and per ounce of palladium - decreased by 158.95 manat or $93.5 (3.8 percent).
Over the year, gold rose by 417.5965 manat or $245.6 (15.7 percent), silver - by 15.5609 manat or $9.15 (51.4 percent), platinum - by 295.613 manat or $17.38 (18.1 percent), and palladium rose by 10.8205 manat or $63.65 (0.3 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Feb. 8, 2021
|
3,078.802
|
45.8103
|
1,929.6105
|
3,972.475
|
Feb. 5, 2021
|
3,050.9135
|
44.6994
|
1,870.714
|
3,904.645
|
Jan. 8, 2021
|
3,247.4165
|
45.9588
|
1,901.8155
|
4,131.425
|
Feb. 8, 2020
|
2,661.2055
|
30.2494
|
1,633.9975
|
3,961.6545
|
Daily difference
|
Manat
|
27.8885
|
1.1109
|
58.8965
|
67.83
|
%
|
0.91
|
2.49
|
3.15
|
1.74
|
Monthly difference
|
Manat
|
-168.6145
|
-0.1485
|
27.795
|
-158.95
|
%
|
-5.2
|
-0.3
|
1.5
|
-3.8
|
Annual difference
|
Manat
|
417.5965
|
15.5609
|
295.613
|
10.8205
|
%
|
15.7
|
51.4
|
18.1
|
0.3
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 8)
