By Ayya Lmahamad

Spain was Azerbaijan’s largest trade partner among the Spanish-speaking countries in the first ten months of 2020, with trade between the two countries amounting to $398.1 million, the State Customs Committee has reported.

The export of Azerbaijani products to Spain amounted to $328.4 million, during the reported period, while the import to Azerbaijan amounted to $69.6 million. It should be noted that the trade between the two countries amounted to $758.2 million during the corresponding period of 2019.

Moreover, Brazil was Azerbaijan's second largest trade partner in this category of countries during the reported period, with a trade turnover of $66.7 million, where export amounted to $5 million and import to $61.6 million. It should be noted that the trade between Azerbaijan and Brazil amounted to $90.7 million during the same period last year.

Furthermore, Mexico was Azerbaijan's third largest trade partner among the Spanish-speaking countries with a turnover of $43.5 million. Of the total turnover, the export amounted to $199,900 and the import to $43.6 million. It should be noted that the trade turnover between two countries amounted to $45.6 million during the first ten months of 2019.

Likewise, these countries are also the three leaders among the Spanish-speaking countries, in terms of Azerbaijan’s import.

Additionally, Spain, Brazil and Argentina were three leaders among the Spanish-speaking countries in terms of Azerbaijan’s export.

Thus, the export of Azerbaijan’s goods to Argentina amounted to $3.5 million during the reported period. It should be noted that the import from Argentina amounted to $18.4 million. The trade between the two countries amounted to $21.9 million. The trade between the two countries during the same period of 2019 amounted to $17.6 million.

Earlier, Italy, Turkey and Russia were reported to be Azerbaijan's main trading partners in January-October 2020.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade amounted to $17.8 billion in January-September 2020. The value of export amounted to $10 billion or 56.1 percent of the total turnover, while the value of import amounted to $7.8 billion or 43.9 percent. Thus, foreign trade resulted in a surplus of $2.1 billion.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz