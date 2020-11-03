By Ayya Lmahamad

Azercosmos OJSC, Azerbaijan's and South Caucasus region's only satellite provider has successfully passed all stages of the certification program of the World Teleport Association and received the Tier 4 certificate, the company has reported.

The companies certified with Tier 4 certificate provide 99.9 percent reliability and security for teleportation services, technical infrastructure and business processes.

“(..)The Tier 4 certificate shows that our teleportation services are fully compliant with modern quality and technology requirements. This certificate confirms our commitment to the development of human capital, new technologies and modern infrastructure," said Mark Guthrie, Azercosmos Commercial Director.

It should be noted that Tier 4 certificate is a guarantee of quality of services provided by the teleport operator to its customers, which also provides operators with a valuable opportunity to test their infrastructure, equipment and procedures by an international organization.

During first nine months of 2020, Azercosmos exported services worth $30.9 million to 30 countries, which is by 2 percent more than in the same period last year. It should be noted that company’s revenues from export amounted to 89 percent of its total revenues. In addition, in September company exported services worth $522,000 to 11 countries. The main countries to which Azercosmos exports services were U.S., UK, France, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

According 2019 results, Azercosmos ranks first among state and non-state exporters in terms of exports in the service sector.

Additionally, the company sealed cooperation agreement with various organizations such as Globecast, ViewMedia, Space Engineering, TheAngle, Prime African Media Systems etc.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and Azersky satellites, allow receiving signals from satellites of other satellite operators and via fiber-optic network.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos OJSC is the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, which provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

