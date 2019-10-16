By Trend

Gold and silver prices have decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 16 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 16.558 manat to 2,523 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.4297 manat to 29.6705 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 9.8005 manat to 1,509 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 42.109 manat to 2,953 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Oct. 16, 2019 Oct. 15, 2019 Gold XAU 2,523.2675 2,539.8255 Silver XAG 29.6705 30.1002 Platinum XPT 1,509.1070 1,518.9075 Palladium XPD 2,953.9795 2,911.8705