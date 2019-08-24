By Trend

Representatives of Swiss companies will visit Azerbaijan August 24-28, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Switzerland.

Swiss companies specializing in hazelnut imports will hold a series of meetings, according to the report.

During the visit, Swiss companies will discuss with their Azerbaijani partners the possibility of importing hazelnuts into Switzerland from Azerbaijan. The delegation’s visit is supported by the embassy in Switzerland and Liechtenstein and the Association of Hazelnut Producers and Exporters of Azerbaijan.

Switzerland, one of the leading manufacturers of chocolate, annually imports about 20,000 tons of hazelnuts mainly for the production of chocolate. On June 25-29 last year, as part of the export mission, representatives of 14 companies involved in the production of hazelnuts in Azerbaijan held a number of meetings in Switzerland with leading companies of this country.

During the meetings, Swiss companies expressed interest in buying hazelnuts from Azerbaijan, and an agreement was also reached regarding the visit of representatives of Swiss companies to Azerbaijan and the organization of meetings with local hazelnut producers. Hazelnuts have been exported to Switzerland from Azerbaijan since 2018.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz