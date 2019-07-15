By Trend

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has made a change to the "Order of placing persons (families) living in difficult living conditions in state institutions of social services," Trend reports.

According to these rules, today, parents, relatives, another legal representative (guardian, trustee), municipalities, NGOs, as well as (upon their consent) other persons apply to city and district departments of Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection for placement of non-pupil children aged 8–15 with disabilities in state social institutions.

Persons (families) who are unable to care for themselves due to illness, disability, or age, and who do not have competent relatives or legal representatives who can provide assistance or care for them, and their relatives, legal representative (guardian , trustee), municipalities, NGOs, as well as (upon their consent) other persons apply with a request (it is necessary to indicate the absence of close relatives who can care for them – siblings or step-siblings, sisters, husband or wife, children, adopted children and grandchildren) for placement in public institutions of social services to city and district departments of Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

The amendment to these rules provides for the appeal of persons of this category from now on to the Centers for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST).

The above amendment also applies to "The procedure for the appointment and payment of presidential pensions to families of servicemen killed, missing and judicially declared dead in the performance of international duty as part of Soviet troops in Afghanistan."

By another decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, changes were also made to the “Rules for processing, reviewing and storing documents and information submitted for assigning social benefits, pensions and compensations”, according to which, apart from district (city) departments of the SSPF under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the DOST Centers also regulate the processing, review and storage of documents and information submitted for the appointment of presidential pensions and compensations to persons who are not payers of social insurance and who are not entitled to work a new pension, including social benefits for individuals and foreigners (with the exception of lifelong benefits for state employees and unemployment benefits) permanently residing in the territory of Azerbaijan, individuals of certain categories.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz