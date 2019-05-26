By Trend

Until the end of this year, 5 seed processing plants will start operating in Azerbaijan, Emin Aliyev, chairman of the State Seed Fund under the Ministry of Agriculture, told Trend.

He said that in addition to the launch of 2 such plants in Khachmaz and Sheki cities this summer, it is planned to open 3 new plants until the end of the first half of the next year.

"The plants in Tovuz, Gobustan and Agjabadi districts are planned to be launched before the end of this year," he added. "Moreover, the creation of seed processing plants will continue in 2020 as well. In particular, the construction of new seed processing plants in the southern areas of Azerbaijan - in Jalilabad and Saatli districts - is planned in the first half next year."

He also noted that the plants are set up to process seed material and implement seed dressing and packaging in order to obtain seeds.

The State Seed Fund was established under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan by order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to meet the country’s increased need for new high-yielding and drought-resistant types of seeds and, in general, to strengthen Azerbaijan’s food safety.

