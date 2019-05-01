By Trend

Construction of the Laki-Gabala railway in Azerbaijan will be completed by the end of this year, Head of the Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Sevinj Gadirova told Trend April 30.

She said that the railway will connect the Laki station with the Gabala International Airport, and its length will be 43 kilometers.

“As many as 103 drainage systems, 16 tunnels and bridges will be built along the railway,” she said. “A station will be built on the territory of Garagan-Shikhlar of Agdash district, and a train station will be built near the Gabala airport. One rail switch has already been installed, four kilometers of road have been built, and the construction of two underpasses has been completed. The work on the road bridge over the Agdash-Goychay road is almost complete.”

Gadirova added that construction of 71 drainage systems is completed, and the work continues on other drainage systems.

“Earthwork continues,” she said. “The terrain from Laki station to Gabala is a bit complicated due to the mountainous area, which accounts for about 20 kilometers of this railway.”

On Dec. 11, 2018, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order “On measures to build the Laki-Gabala railway.”

In accordance with the order, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC received 30 million manats for the preparation of the design estimates for the construction of the Laki-Gabala railway line, the alienation of land under construction and the repair work, from the funds stipulated in the “Allocation of funds envisaged in Azerbaijan’s budget for state investment expenses for 2018” approved by the presidential order dated Jan. 22, 2018.

The construction of the new railway line will contribute to the improvement of tourism infrastructure and facilitation of access to tourist facilities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz