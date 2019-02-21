By Trend

The prices for precious metals, with the exception of platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 21, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 4.6665 manats to 2278.5185 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 21 compared to the price on Feb. 20.

The price of silver decreased by 0.3342 manats to 27.2698 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 10.7565 manats to 2540.191 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 14.119 manats to 2540.191 manats in the country.

Precious metals Feb. 21, 2019 Feb. 20, 2019 Gold XAU 2278.5185 2,283.185 Silver XAG 27.2698 27.604 Platinum XPT 1405.8065 1,395.050 Palladium XPD 2540.191 2,554.310

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Feb. 21)

---

