By Trend

Azerbaijan has jumped up by four points and acquired the 27th position among 125 Countries in World Energy Trilemma Index 2018 published by the World Energy Council (WEC) in partnership with global consultancy Oliver Wyman.

Last year, Azerbaijan stood at 31st place in the WEC’s Energy Trilemma Index which ranks Countries’ energy performance on three dimensions; (1) Energy Security, (2) Energy Equity, and (3) Environmental Sustainability based on global and national data.

In the Energy Trilemma Index, Denmark stood atop followed by Switzerland and Sweden at 2nd and 3rd positions respectively for maintaining well-balanced energy systems.

Likewise, Netherlands, United Kingdom (UK), Slovenia, Germany, New Zealand, Norway and France were also ranked from 4th to 10th positions respectively in top 10 performers.

The World Energy Trilemma Index prepared annually by the WEC in partnership with Oliver Wyman is a comparative ranking of 125 Countries’ energy systems. It provides an assessment of a Country’s energy system performance, reflecting balance and robustness in the three trilemma dimensions including Energy Security, Energy Equity and Environmental Sustainability.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz