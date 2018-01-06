6 January 2018 14:00 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Starting from Jan. 15, Wizz Air, Hungarian low-cost airline, plans to use Terminal 2 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku when operating flights, instead of Terminal 1, the company told Trend Jan. 5.
Wizz Air operates flights from Baku to Budapest.
Terminal 2 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport meets all international requirements for the operation of civil airports. There are cafes and restaurants, duty-free shops in the terminal. Free high-speed internet access is available throughout the airport.
