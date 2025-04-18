World Bank backs Azerbaijan’s drive toward low-carbon future

18 April 2025 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijan, along with other middle-income countries in the Europe and Central Asia (ECA) region, is approaching a major milestone in its development trajectory—decoupling economic growth from carbon emissions. According to a recent World Bank report, this shift, which has largely been the domain of high-income nations, is now becoming a real possibility for countries like Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, and Kazakhstan.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!