World Bank backs Azerbaijan’s drive toward low-carbon future
Azerbaijan, along with other middle-income countries in the Europe and Central Asia (ECA) region, is approaching a major milestone in its development trajectory—decoupling economic growth from carbon emissions. According to a recent World Bank report, this shift, which has largely been the domain of high-income nations, is now becoming a real possibility for countries like Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, and Kazakhstan.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!