Shifting economic ties: U.S.-Azerbaijan investment and remittance trends

26 March 2025 19:36 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The economic relationship between the United States and Azerbaijan has been marked by fluctuating foreign direct investments (FDI) and remittance flows in recent years. While both countries have maintained a solid economic partnership, 2024 has presented challenges that underscore the evolving dynamics of this bilateral relationship. In 2024, the United States contributed 149.826 million US dollars in foreign direct investments to the Azerbaijani economy. While this figure reflects a substantial contribution, it also marks a decrease of

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!