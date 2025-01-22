TAP consortium's roadmap for hydrogen transport: Key step for clean energy [ANALYSIS]

22 January 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijan is moving forward with a strategic initiative to enable hydrogen transportation through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). This effort is part of the broader global shift towards clean energy, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and enhance sustainable energy systems. TAP, which currently transports natural gas to Europe, is now undergoing significant preparations to accommodate hydrogen transportation in the medium to long term.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!