What makes Tehran remain silent in front of West that tramples on its 'red line'?

7 April 2024 20:57 (UTC+04:00)

As the Western forces approach the South Caucasus, Iran's mask drops down getting its real insidious intentions to be revealed. The April 5 meeting that discussed the West's plan to change the status quo in the South Caucasus met with dissatisfaction by the regional states. But except Iran alone...

We remember that just a year ago, when the Zangazur issue was being discussed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Iran's unnecessary interference was remembered with a famous expression: "The territory of Armenia is our red line."

Tehran still swallow its words that it uttered in fury and rage at Baku. The territories of Armenia came under the influence of the United States and the European mission, not Azerbaijan. Thus, the United States brought NATO forces – Iran’s biggest nightmare - to the territories of Armenia, where military exercises took place under the instruction of American officers. Nevertheless, Iran had no reaction to it, at all.

Iran, which is trying to create a senseless scandal by calling a cattle farm in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan "a military base of a foreign country", does not express any concern to the fact that the European mission that controls the borders of Armenia from the north to the south is in the region, that is, right face to face with Iran near its border.

It seems that Iran avoids the strong Azerbaijan factor more than the arrival of the Western forces in the region. If it were not so, Iran would not have initiated the transfer of arms and ammunition to Armenia in secret ways.

The Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan has not yet clarified the information that has been spread about the cargo planes belonging to Iranian airlines carrying weapons to Armenia since the end of March.

However, official Tehran knows that no secret operation can escape the attention of Azerbaijan. A few days ago, the weapons transported to Armenia on the Iranian Boeing-747 cargo plane were certainly not intended to attack Israel or the United States, but only to support the provocation directed against Azerbaijan.

Further to Tehran’s nefarious policy, a few days ago, it once again tried to draw attention to the Israeli-Azerbaijani relations by spreading information about the targeting of the Israeli embassy in Baku. However, this maneuver, which is Iran's traditional method, was aimed at Azerbaijan, not Israel. Iran expresses a number of opinions and statements about Palestine and even sends empty messages full of threats to Israel. However, it is no secret that all this is just bluff. Iran has never been an Islamic country and has never helped any Muslim country. Responding to the murder of tens of thousands of Muslims in Palestine with only "statements" also shows the absence of Iran's courage and exposes its hypocrisy. If this is not the case, then why does it expresses that it is an enemy of the United States and in fact engages in secret commercial activities?

Both in diplomacy and in normal neighborly relations, this is even worse dishonesty and duplicity.

The insincerity of Iran's "Muslim brotherhood" appeared with its disloyalty while supporting to Armenia.

When the territories of Azerbaijan were under occupation, the Tehran regime was silent and ignored the Armenian vandalism in Garabagh, as well as the crimes committed against the local community. Although Armenians, insulted mosques in Garabagh over the last 30 years, Iran, which calls itself an Islamic state, sent fuel to Armenia. But why was it helping a country that turned those mosques into pig and animal sheds?

After the end of the Armenian invasion, Iran repeatedly sent a sabotage group to Garabagh by secret means and tried to cause provocations through their mediation. This was an example of Iran's hostility to Azerbaijan in the region after 2020.

Even now, Iran has been playing a secret game with the United States and does not interfere in the West's policy in the Middle East and the South Caucasus in exchange for condoning illegal oil sales. Conducting secret US-Iran meetings in the Gulf countries, children of people represented in the Iranian government studying in the US, doing business activities, etc., all these make Iran shut its mouth and blind to the ongoing threat approaching to the South Caucasus.

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews’ Deputy Editor-in-Chief; follow him on @ElnurMammadli1

