Paradoxical approach of Yerevan and Baku: Harutyunyan is summoned to court

15 September 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

The former so-called "president" of the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh, Arayik Haratyunyan, was summoned to the investigation commission of Yerevan. The reason is related to explaining the reasons for losing the war during the 44-day Patriotic War. The interesting point is whether Armenia is calling to learn about the crimes committed against Azerbaijan, or whether it wants to thrash him for not being able to fulfill the "mission" committed him by pro-Armenian forces.

It should be noted that during the 1st and 2nd Garabagh wars, Armenians living in the region committed many crimes with the support of foreign forces. For example, murderers like Vagif Khachaturyan, who was recently detained by state border guards of Lachin while trying to go from Garabagh to Armenia, participated in the murder of hundreds of Azerbaijani Turks in the 90s. Arayik Haratyunyan, who is considered his predecessor, was involved in the Second Garabagh War. Even Arayik himself, in addition to noting such an official record, all facts and documents confirm that the Barda tragedy and the terrorist acts committed against civilians in Ganja were carried out by his order.

At present, his summoning to the investigation raises 2 paradoxical questions. Armenia wants to prove to the world community that it should really answer for the crimes committed against Azerbaijan, or will he be punished for the defeat in the Second Garabagh War?

Regarding the matter, Azernews deputy editor-in-chief, political analyst Elnur Enveroglu said in his comment that the summoning of Arayik is purely a political matter. According to him, Armenia is looking for someone to blame for the shameful defeat.

“Two main issues should be noted here: firstly, the Pashinyan government is trying to show itself as objective in the Armenian society by calling the former separatist leader Arayik Harutyunyan and the former “defense minister” of the so-called regime Jalal Harutyunyan to court. Because it is no secret that during the Patriotic War, all the attack plans of the separatists against Azerbaijan were prepared in Yerevan. Their interrogation in court aims to investigate the causes of the war, which ended in failure for Armenia. The second issue is the possibility that Pashinyan is trying to find an object to blame for the failure of the war.

If we look at the recent processes, we can say that the separatist ministers of the so-called regime have already started to center in Yerevan. For example, the so-called minister of foreign affairs of the so-called “artsakh” Sergey Ghazaryan received a foreign "guest" in Yerevan the other day. This means that the separatists are already retreating, and chaos is inevitable within a regime that functions as a phantom state.

The political analyst noted that the separatists will not be able to rule the pseudo-power from Yerevan for long. Because: “I should also mention one issue that Pashinyan will not want to see the separatist leaders in Yerevan after some time. Because their virtual management system, which is concentrated in Yerevan, may one day become a potential threat to the Pashinyan administration. The fact is that Pashinyan has already started to eliminate the separatist remnants, holding the reasons for the failure of the war in his hands,” he added.

Elnur Envaroglu also added that there were political conflicts between Arayik Harutyunyan and Pashinyan from the beginning.



“The war overshadowed political tensions inside Armenia. Until then, Arayik Harutyunyan's eyes were always on the top, that is, on the leadership seat in Yerevan. Pashinyan saw Arayik as his rival from the beginning. Also, Arayik's resignation shows that the game is over for him,” Enveroglu noted.

---

Rena Murshud is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz