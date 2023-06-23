Name of new Armenian arbitrariness: financial aid or provocation?

23 June 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Akbar Hasanov, Day.az

It's just an amazing "talent" - to refute oneself on the same day, at the same event. Judge for yourself though. Armenia proposed to Azerbaijan to hold a meeting of the commission on the issues of demarcation and security of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and there is a fundamental readiness to hold it. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated this at a government meeting on June 22.

"Armenia is ready to unblock the transport and economic routes of the region on the basis of the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction and reciprocity of the parties," he added. At first glance, this statement of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia should be taken positively, as evidence that slowly but surely Yerevan is beginning to move from words to deeds on the issue of recognizing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and signing a large peace treaty with our country.

At the same time, I note that that step of official Yerevan was forced, and not at all voluntary. As Pashinyan himself recently admitted, he signed the tripartite statement on the night of November 10, 2020 involuntarily, after the liberation of Shusha and the understanding that the 25,000-strong group of Armenian armed forces could be defeated. At the same time, again, according to Pashinyan, he called Russian President Vladimir Putin 60 times.

In general, nothing happened for Armenia and its leadership during the 44-day war. Their efforts to counteract all the objective demands of Azerbaijan turned out to be useless after that as well. Over the past years, everyone has seen regular examples of the diplomatic triumph of official Baku, regardless of the place of negotiations at the top.

And now, the crown of all this was the forced recognition by Armenia, in the person of its prime minister, of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. And now, as we see, Pashinyan is already declaring his readiness to hold a meeting of the commission on the demarcation and security of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. But Pashinyan would not have been Pashinyan if he had not demonstrated another “trick with his ears” along the way.

He stated that "the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh continues to deteriorate." After that, he added that "everything is being done to make the life of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh impossible." And finally, he accused Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing". All of what he said, of course, is a lie and nonsense.

Let's start with the fact that Pashinyan cannot but know that there is no Nagorno-Karabakh, but there is the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan. When he announced the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, he himself spoke about the territories where tens of thousands of Armenians illegally reside. Illegal because they have passports of Armenia, not Azerbaijan. Tens of thousands of Azerbaijanis do not live in Armenia, and even with passports of our country.

What is ethnic cleansing? This is a situation in which there will be no people of a certain ethnic group in a certain territory. So, there are no ethnic Azerbaijanis in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, although several tens of thousands of Armenians live there. So who is pursuing a policy of ethnic cleansing?! The fact that in the RA itself there are no longer Azerbaijanis who have lived on their historical lands for centuries, it is even unnecessary to recall.

On the other hand, it would not be superfluous to mention that a new interstate loan in the amount of 2.9 billion drams was provided to the Karabakh separatists from the state budget of Armenia. The decision was made on June 22 at a meeting of the Government of Armenia. To be more clear, we are talking about the amount of 7.511.036.04 US dollars at the current rate.

How to call it? Before us is another Armenian provocation, open support for separatism. Armenia has no right to allocate funding to the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan. Official Baku did not give consent to this. Therefore, as we see, there is a huge gap between the words and deeds of the RA leadership. Without overcoming which there can be no talk of any peace in the region. But with its provocative actions, official Yerevan is bringing a new war closer.

---

