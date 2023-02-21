From Munich 20 to Munich 23: Though you can't step in the same river twice, Armenia's Pashinyan proves vice versa

21 February 2023 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Yusif Abbaszada

From Munich 2020 to Munich 2023: Though the adage reads that you can't step in the same river twice, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan does prove that he did it. The prime minister demonstrated that he is not inclined to change both personally and as the head of the top executive office of the country being haunted by its own lies and fabrications.

Living in the past is a thankless task, and if there is nothing in this past except for regression and hatred, then you should quickly forget it and create a new history, of which you will no longer be ashamed. The mistakes of politicians are very often reflected on the people, and the people become a bargaining chip in the deceitful policies of countries. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is still trying to somehow save the situation, but each time moving away from the right path.

The next Munich conference again did not go smoothly for Armenia. The latest meeting President Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan met on the fringes of the Munich Security Conference was on February 15, 2020, a few months before the 44-day war in the fall of that year during which, like in the Munich debate and in the war, the Azerbaijani president defeated his opponent, making it clear to both Pashinyan and those present that Karabakh is Azerbaijan.

Now the picture is already different and the situation in the region has changed dramatically over the past two years. Only Pashinyan's uncertainty and fear of Ilham Aliyev remained unchanged. Choosing his words with difficulties and for a long time, and trying to somehow present his country in the best light, Pashinyan looked lost and frightened, just like in the previous conference.

Ilham Aliyev spoke about the 44-day war in his usual, confident manner.

“We were at war. The results of this war were recognized by the international community and the Armenian public. The best indicator of this was the new mandate given by the Armenian population to the prime minister. That was the mandate for peace. Therefore, we need to look to the future,” the president said.

At the same time, he accurately assessed the work of the OSCE Minsk Group, the work that did not bring any sense.

“There is a certain legacy from the so-called former Minsk Group, which has already retired and actually does not exist, maybe only on paper. Therefore, the former co-chairs of the Minsk Group, which actually did not deliver any results for 28 years, still have some leverage on the situation. Therefore, we have a platform that is hosted by the United States, by Russia, and now by the European Union, but no longer by France. Because of the one-sided pro-Armenian position of the French government. And it is clear when you are a mediator you cannot take sides, and you cannot demonstrate that you take sides,” Ilham Aliyev stressed.

Thanks to the decisive policy of Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan managed to liberate the lands that had been under occupation for 28 years. The reality is that Armenia has lost and there will be no revenge, and the Armenian community of science fiction writers will build incredible plans for the third Karabakh case.

Such platforms and conferences are a chance to rehabilitate and correct all mistakes, given their abundance. Nikol Pashinyan is stubborn and is trying to save the situation, although salvation is not in war, but in peace. It is likely that Pashinyan himself wants peace, but the internal forces that benefit from the war with Azerbaijan are in every possible way escalating the situation in an attempt to prolong the conflict.

Pashinyan, on the other hand, volunteered to lead the chaos, which is basically uncontrollable and the country itself needs serious changes. All this uncertainty and a rumpled appearance are indicators that Pashinyan is a hostage to his high position and he is forced to do what internal forces demand of him.

