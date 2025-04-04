Manukyan confesses: Armenian soldiers sent abroad for education during service in occupied Azerbaijani territories

4 April 2025 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

During the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court on April 4, the defendant, David Manukyan, a former military serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces with the rank of Major General and a citizen of Armenia, stated in response to questions from the state prosecutor that while serving in the territories of Azerbaijan that were once occupied, he was sent by the Republic of Armenia to the Frunze Military Academy in Russia for education.

Azernews reports via AzerTag that he spoke about how several officers serving in Azerbaijan's previously occupied territories were sent abroad for military education and mentioned: "The servicemen were sent to Russia, the USA, Germany, and Greece to study. These actions were carried out by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia. While the soldiers were studying in foreign countries, their salaries were also paid by Armenia's Ministry of Defense."

It is noted that the trial of Armenian citizens, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including preparation and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, seizing power by force, holding it by force, and many other crimes, continues.