Armenian Armed Forces are subjecting the villages of Hindiristan, Alibeyli, Ahmadagali and Safarli (Aghdam district) to a massive artillery bombardment despite repeated warnings from the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Trend reports on Oct.2 citing the ministry.

As a result of the aggression, there are wounded and killed among the civilian residents.

According to the ministry, it is also possible that the Azerbaijani territories will be subjected to rocket shelling from the territory of Goris city, Armenia.

The ministry stated that the adequate counter measures will be taken.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

