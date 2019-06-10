By Trend

Another bloody act committed by Armenia undermines negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Trend reports referring the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The press service notes that today, as a result of another provocation by the Armenian armed forces, who grossly violated the cease-fire, a soldier of the Azerbaijani army was killed.

"Another bloody act committed by Armenia by supporters of war and their patrons on the eve of the upcoming regular meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia through the intermediary of the OSCE Minsk Group, serves to undermine the talks to resolve the conflict and increase tension in the region", said the Foreign Ministry.

It is also emphasized that full responsibility for the implementation of such a scenario lies with Armenia and the leadership of this country.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

