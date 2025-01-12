Azerbaijan to host 2026 World Sumo Championships
Azerbaijan has been selected as the host country for the 2026 World Sumo Championships.
According to Azernews, the decision was made by the International Sumo Federation during a meeting in Krotoszyn, Poland.
Azerbaijan secured the right to organize the championship by successfully competing against other candidate countries, with its bid supported by the Japan Martial Arts Association.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!