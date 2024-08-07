Paris-2024: Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers, taekwondo enter fight for medals

Today, three more Azerbaijani athletes have entered the fight at Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

In the 1/8 finals, Greco-Roman wrestlers Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg and Rafig Huseynov (87 kg) will face Mohamed Elsayed (Egypt) and David Losonczi (Hungary).

Taekwondo fighter Gasim Magomedov (58 kg) will also join the fight from the 1/8 finals. His opponent will be Jack Walley (Ireland).

Today, Sanan Suleymanov (77 kilograms) will compete for the bronze medal.

Note that judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) became Olympic champions, and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) won silver for Azerbaijan.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11, 2024.

----

