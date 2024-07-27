Parade of Azerbaijani athletes held at Paris-2024 opening ceremony [PHOTOS]

27 July 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The official parade of the Azerbaijani team was showcased as part of the opening ceremony at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games.

Azernews reports that the Azerbaijani athletes were in the 16th row in the parade with boats on the Seine River.

In the parade, the Azerbaijani flag was waved by judoka Gultaj Mammadaliyeva and boxer Mahammad Abdullayev.

It is worth noting that the Azerbaijani national team is represented by 48 athletes in the French capital. The team will perform in 17 programs in 15 sports.

The Games will conclude with a closing ceremony on August 11.

---

