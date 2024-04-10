Women's national soccer teams for Paris 2024 Olympic Games determined

10 April 2024 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

The women's soccer teams that will take part in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris have been determined, Azernews reports via Idman.biz.

Meanwhile, 12 women's soccer teams will compete in the French capital.

The Olympic honors are claimed by Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Spain, the United States, and Zambia. Soccer competitions will start on July 24, two days before the opening of the Olympic Games.

To note, the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024. However, soccer matches will be held in other cities: Bordeaux, Marseille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, and Saint-Etienne.

