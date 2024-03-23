Azerbaijani gymnasts win 6 medals in Kazakhstan

23 March 2024 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani national team won 6 medals (including 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals) in tumbling at the tournament held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Alexey Karatashov, Sanan Rzazada claimed gold, Khatai Humbatov and Nazim Nagy grabbed silver, Huseyn Asadullayev won bronze in the individual event.

Meanwhile, a team consisting of Huseyn Asadullayev, Aleksey Karatashov, Ughur Jafarli and Sanan Rzazada grabbed gold.

International judge Rahib Aliyev also represented Azerbaijan in the competition.

