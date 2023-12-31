Azerbaijani sportsmen achieve historic milestone with record-breaking 1472 medals

31 December 2023 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced the remarkable achievement of Azerbaijani athletes throughout 2023.

In 2023, the national sportsmen won a total number of 1472 medals, setting a new record in Azerbaijan sports history, Azernews reports.

Out of the total medal count, 799 medals (214 gold, 208 silver, 377 bronze) were earned from the Olympics sports list, 587 medals (223 gold, 159 silver, 205 bronze) from non-Olympic competitions, and 86 medals (27 gold, 31 silver, 28 bronze) from the Paralympics sports list.

Moreover, as a tribute to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Year of Heydar Aliyev, a total of 474 sporting events were organized across Azerbaijan, drawing the participation of 64,925 individuals.

Of these, 89 events were hosted by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and sports federations, attracting 32,190 participants. The remaining 385 events took place in various regions of the country, with 32,735 participants.

At the same time, 81 mass sporting events were held as a part of 13 nationwide projects, bringing together a total of 36,600 individuals.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz