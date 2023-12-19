Qarabağ FC to face Portugal in UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs

19 December 2023 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Qarabağ FC will face Braga football club (Portugal) in the knockout round play-off of the UEFA Europa League.

The first leg between the clubs will be held in Portugal on February 15, while the return match will take place at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku, on February 22, Azernews reports.

The UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off fixtures are as follows:

Feyenoord (the Netherlands) vs Roma (Italy)

Milan (Italy) vs Rennes (France)

Young Boys (Switzerland) vs Sporting (Portugal)

Benfica (Portugal) vs Toulouse (France)

Braga (Portugal) vs Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Galatasaray (Türkiye) vs Sparta Prague (Czech Republic)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs Olympique Marseille (France)

The UEFA Europa League is an annual football club competition organized since 1971 by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for eligible European football clubs.

It is the second-tier competition of European club football, ranking below the UEFA Champions League and above the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Qarabağ FC was a founding member of the Azerbaijan Premier League in 1992. One season later, it won their first league championship, becoming the first non-Baku-based club to win the Premier League title.

In 2017, Qarabağ FC became the first Azerbaijani club to qualify for the group stages of the UEFA Champions League after beating Danish club Copenhagen and drew in the Group C alongside Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, and Roma.

