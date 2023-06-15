National judokas to claim medals at Astana Grand Slam

15 June 2023 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani judokas will claim the medals at Astana Grand Slam on June 16-18.

Over 300 judokas from 42 countries are expected to take part in the three-day tournament, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's national judo team will be represented by 13 male and 4 female athletes in 9 weight divisions.

Kanan Ismayilov, Nazir Talibov (both 60 kg), Karamat Huseynov, Kamran Suleymanov (both 66 kg), Telman Valiyev, Rashid Mammadaliyev (both 73 kg), Maharram Imamverdiyev, Zelim Tchkayev (both 81 kg), Vugar Talibov, Eljan Hajiyev (both 90 kg), Aslan Mirzayev (100 kg), Ushangi Kokauri and Jamal Gamzatkhanov (both over 100 kg) as well as Leyla Aliyeva, Ramila Aliyeva (both 48 kg), Aydan Valiyeva and Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (both 52 kg) will compete in Kazakhstan under the leadership of head coaches Richard Trautman, Mehman Azizov and senior performance analyst Zaur Babayev.

Recall that Azerbaijani judokas have recently become European champions in Slovenia, claiming the gold medal in the men's competition in the U30 category.

The judo team won a total of 4 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze medals in individual competitions.

