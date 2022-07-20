Qarabag FC beats Swiss Zurich [PHOTO]

20 July 2022 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Qarabag FC has once again shown a brilliant game within UEFA Champions League, Azernews reports.

The first match of the second qualification round between Qarabag FC and Swiss Zurich ended 3:2 in Qarabag's favor. Ibrahim Vadzhi and Kadi Borges scored for the team.

The return match will take place in Switzerland on July 27.

Earlier, Qarabag FC captured the attention of sports fans from every corner.

The football team beat Polish Lech 5:1 in the second-leg match of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League in Baku.

Kady Borges, Filip Ozobic, Kevin Medina, and Abbas Huseynov scored goals for Qarabag FC.

As a result, Qarabag FC advanced to the second round of the UEFA Champions League.

The UEFA Champions League is UEFA's elite club competition with top clubs across the continent playing for the right to be crowned European champions.

Introduced in 1955 as the European Cup, it has expanded over the years with over 70 football clubs.

The number of teams each association enters into the UEFA Champions League is based on the UEFA coefficients of the member associations.

These scores are generated by the results of clubs representing each association during the previous five UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League seasons.

Qualifying starts in the summer with three rounds and then a play-off takes place before 32 teams begin the group stage starting in September.

