By Trend

The finalists of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in the exercises with a ball were named at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 7, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Lala Kramarenko (Russia, 27.700 points), Linoy Ashram (Israel, 27.200 points), Boryana Kalain (Bulgaria, 25.675 points), Nicol Zelikman (Israel, 25.400 points), Daria Trubnikova (Russia, 25.250 points), Alexandra Agiurgiuculese (Italy, 25.150), Alina Harnasko (Belarus, 25.050 points), Viktoriia Onoprienko (Ukraine, 24.825 points) reached the finals.

Azerbaijani gymnasts did not reach the finals after performing the exercises with a ball. Zohra Aghamirova ranked 12th (24.250 points) while Arzu Jalilova - 15th (23.450 points).

The first day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 7. Qualification of teams in group exercises (program with five balls) will start at 18:15 (GTM +4). The finalists will be determined based on the results of the qualification.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. The team consisting of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Darya Sorokina is participating in the group exercises.

Traditionally, a gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition will get the AGF Trophy Cup. The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

---

