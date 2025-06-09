Iran discloses alleged access to Israeli nuclear intelligence amid diplomatic standoff

9 June 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian state media, citing unnamed sources, reported on Saturday that the country’s intelligence services had acquired a large collection of classified Israeli documents, some of which are allegedly related to Israel’s nuclear facilities and plans, according to Reuters.

Israel has not issued an official response, and it remains unclear whether this claim is connected to the cyberattack on an Israeli nuclear research center reported last year, which Iran may now be publicizing amid increasing tensions over its nuclear program.

According to Iran’s PressTV, the intelligence operation occurred some time ago, but authorities delayed the announcement to ensure the secure transport of the documents to protected sites within Iran. The outlet emphasized the massive volume of materials, stating that extensive time has been needed to review them, including video and photographic content. No specifics about the nature of the documents were disclosed.

This incident draws a parallel to a 2018 revelation by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claimed Israeli operatives had seized a significant archive of Iranian nuclear documents, suggesting that Tehran's past nuclear activities were broader than previously acknowledged.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued stark warnings, including a threat of military action should Iran refuse to strike a deal with Washington over its nuclear program. However, reports indicate that Trump halted a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear targets in April, favoring renewed diplomatic engagement instead.

Adding to the escalating rhetoric, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared last week that ceasing uranium enrichment would be “absolutely” against Iran’s national interests, firmly rejecting a major U.S. demand in ongoing negotiations to resolve long-standing nuclear tensions.