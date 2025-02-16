US, Russian officials allegedly to meet next week

16 February 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

High-ranking officials from the United States and Russia will meet in Saudi Arabia next week and discuss, among other topics, a future encounter between their respective presidents, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, it was reported on Saturday, Azernews reports.

According to Bloomberg, the US delegation will be led by Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff and National Security Advisor (NSA) Michael Waltz. The main topic of the meeting will be the conflict in Ukraine, with Kiev's representatives planned to attend as well. On the other hand, the European Union is not projected to have any delegates there.

The report came after the allegations Trump and Putin could meet in Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates.