US, Russian officials allegedly to meet next week
High-ranking officials from the United States and Russia will meet in Saudi Arabia next week and discuss, among other topics, a future encounter between their respective presidents, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, it was reported on Saturday, Azernews reports.
According to Bloomberg, the US delegation will be led by Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff and National Security Advisor (NSA) Michael Waltz. The main topic of the meeting will be the conflict in Ukraine, with Kiev's representatives planned to attend as well. On the other hand, the European Union is not projected to have any delegates there.
The report came after the allegations Trump and Putin could meet in Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!