Former Armenian security chief predicts Pashinyan may withdraw Armenia from CSTO

15 January 2025 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Former Director of the National Security Service of Armenia, Artur Vanetsyan, has suggested that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan may soon announce Armenia's withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Azernews reports via Armenian outlets.

Vanetsyan criticized the recent signing of the strategic partnership document between Armenia and the United States, labeling it a rushed decision that disregards potential consequences.

"Any government decision should be based on the interests of the country," Vanetsyan stated on social media. "But in the case of this agreement, there is a rush to please others. According to the laws of the genre, Pashinyan will also announce his withdrawal from the CSTO in the near future."

He further noted that Pashinyan's foreign policy decisions remain adventurous and could lead to new disasters for Armenia. Vanetsyan's remarks highlight growing internal dissent over the country's strategic alignments.