Remittances surge to record $3.1b in Pakistan

12 January 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)
Remittances surge to record $3.1b in Pakistan

Workers' remittances recorded a significant inflow of $3.1 billion during December 2024, marking a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 29.3% and a month-on-month (MoM) increase of 5.6%, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

