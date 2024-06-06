United States conducts second training launch of Minuteman III ICBM in week
By Alimat Aliyeva
The United States has carried out the second training launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Vandenberg base of the American Space Forces in a week, Azernews reports.
"The Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, not equipped with a warhead, was launched from the Vandenberg base of the American Space Forces on June 6 at 01:46 local time," the statement says.
The first training launch took place on June 4.
---
