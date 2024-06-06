United States conducts second training launch of Minuteman III ICBM in week

6 June 2024 22:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States has carried out the second training launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Vandenberg base of the American Space Forces in a week, Azernews reports.

"The Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, not equipped with a warhead, was launched from the Vandenberg base of the American Space Forces on June 6 at 01:46 local time," the statement says.

The first training launch took place on June 4.

---

