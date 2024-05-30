US to sell $1.9 billion worth of helicopters to Austria and Sweden

30 May 2024 22:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States has agreed to sell Austria and Sweden 12 UH-60M Black Hawk multipurpose helicopters and related equipment for $1.05 billion and $900 million, respectively, Azernews reports.

This was reported by the US State Department and the relevant government department, which is part of the Pentagon. It is responsible for supplying military equipment and weapons abroad under intergovernmental contracts, promoting relations between the Armed Forces of the United States and other states, providing financial and technical assistance to Washington's foreign partners in the field of defense.

The agreements provide for the transfer of, among other things, T700-GE-701D engines, AN/AAR-57 missile attack warning systems, EBC-406HM emergency radio transmitters, as well as software, personnel training, transportation, provision of spare parts and maintenance.

Permission to implement these agreements, which, in accordance with national legislation, is issued by the Foreign Ministry, has been received. The American administration has already notified Congress of its decisions. The legislative branch of the US government has 30 days to study the agreements and their possible blocking.

