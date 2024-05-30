United States and Japan condemn North Korea's launch of ballistic missiles

30 May 2024 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States has condemned North Korea's launch of short-range ballistic missiles, Azernews reports.

"The United States condemns these actions and calls on North Korea to refrain from illegal and destabilizing actions. We continue to monitor the situation. The U.S. commitment to protecting the Republic of Korea and Japan remains unwavering," the statement said.

In turn, the representative of the US State Department called on Pyongyang to refrain from provocative actions and return to diplomacy.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that North Korea's launch of ballistic missiles violates UN Security Council resolutions.

"Japan strongly condemns these actions, we have already protested," he stressed.

It should be noted that today North Korea launched 10 ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan.

---

