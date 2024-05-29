Summer Olympics held in the Middle East for first time

29 May 2024 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The 2036 Summer Olympics will be held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, Azernews reports.

According to the source, the Qatari side is finalizing negotiations with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), all details will be finalized in the near future.

At the same time, the official announcement should take place in 2026. Saudi Arabia, Spain, Indonesia, Chile, India and Germany were also among the contenders for these games.

It is worth noting that Qatar hosted the World Cup in 2022. The Olympics will be held in the Middle East for the first time.

The IOC has an informal policy of rotating continents by appointing Olympic hosts. Paris (France) will host the Summer Games this year, Los Angeles (USA) in 2028, and Brisbane (Australia) in 2032.

---

