Turkish President sends letter to Pope on Palestine

14 April 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

In a letter to Pope Francis on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “Humanity must prevent further violations of international law in Gaza,” Azernews reports.

Erdogan also stated that humanity should speak out against the bombing of hospitals, schools, mosques, and churches, emphasizing that these should never be targeted, even in times of war.

“Without a fair resolution of the Palestine-Israel issue, establishing lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is not possible,” he added.

