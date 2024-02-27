Leopard in trap dies of heart attack in AJK’s Jhelum valley

27 February 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

A common leopard has succumbed to cardiac arrest after being held in trap in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Azernews reports, citing Daily Pakistan.

Wildlife officials told the publication that the big cat stepped on a trap in Haryala, a mountain village near Patikka, and it continued to free itself but was left hanging upside down for hours.

Rescuers came to know about the incident on Sunday morning and despite efforts by five personnel to rescue the leopard, it breathed last around in noon.

The autopsy report revealed that the leopard died due to hypovolemic shock - cardiac arrest - caused by being trapped for an extended period.

Residents of Azad Kashmir and other hilly regions used to set traps to catch wild boars, which were causing significant damage to the common leopard (Panthera pardus) which is facing serious threats in many parts of its habitat.

---

