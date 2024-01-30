Japanese House presents exhibition "Unity of Design and Life"

30 January 2024 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

The exhibition "Japanese Design Museum: the Unity of Design and Life" presents the works of six leading masters of Japanese fine art, reflecting the design culture of a particular region of Japan. The exhibition presents projects that are usually the result of public design, their history, connection with the region, and the opinions of design experts who conducted the research, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The exhibition will be on display at the Japanese House in Los Angeles until April 14. Six world—renowned Japanese designers — Tamae Hirokawa, Tetsuya Mizuguchi, Reiko Sudo, Kinya Tagawa, Tsueshi Tane, and Koichiro Tsuzikawa - work in various fields of design practice; from product design to film and video production, from clothing and textiles to video games, design and architecture.

They explored the creative aesthetics of different regions and places in Japan. Each art critic presented samples collected in one of the prefectures of Japan to the Museum of Mobile Design, which showcases Japanese creativity, as well as their own stories and works of art.

Visitors to the exhibition will get acquainted with the creators of amazing works of art and their design practices.

---

