Harry Kane scores 23rd Bundesliga goal as visitors cling on to win Bavarian derby

28 January 2024 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Injury-hit Bayern Munich battled to a 3-2 victory at Augsburg in the Bavarian derby on Saturday to cut the gap with Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen to two points, Azernews reports citing Sky Sports.

First-half goals from 19-year-old Aleksandar Pavlovic and Alphonso Davies plus one from the league's top scorer Harry Kane just before the hour took second-placed Bayern to 47 points.

Later on Saturday, Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen squandered a bagful of chances before settling for a 0-0 draw against visitors Borussia Monchengladbach.

Meanwhile, VfB Stuttgart's Deniz Undav scored a hat-trick as his side demolished visitors RB Leipzig 5-2 on Saturday and tightened their grip on third spot.

For Leipzig, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 next month, it was the third straight league loss and their fourth Bundesliga match without a win.

Stuttgart are now third on 37 points with fourth-placed Leipzig on 33, as many as Borussia Dortmund, who face VfL Bochum on Sunday.

