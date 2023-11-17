Pensions and benefits to increase by 7% from December 1 in Uzbekistan

On November 17, Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on increasing the amount of pensions, benefits and wages of employees of budgetary organizations from December 1, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

According to the document, the amount of pensions and salary benefits for employees of budgetary organizations will increase by 7%.

So, from April 1:

• the basic amount for calculating pensions will be 372,000 soums (currently 347,000);

• the minimum age pension is 677,000 soums (677,000);

• the minimum wage is 1,050,000 soums (980,000).

The size of the base calculating amount will increase not by 7%, but by 3% – up to 340,000 soums.

From the same date:

• the minimum amount of disability pensions, including disability pensions for incomplete work experience will become 800,000 soums;

• the amount of disability benefits paid to disabled citizens and benefits to persons with disabilities since childhood – 800,000 soums;

• the amount of benefits for elderly citizens who do not have the required work experience – 608,000 soums (previously – 535,000 soums);

• the minimum amount of old-age pension for incomplete work experience, taking into account additional payment – 608,000 soums;

• the amount of benefits for the legal representative of a child caring for a disabled child under 18 years of age who needs outside care – 608,000 soums;

• the amount of benefit for one disabled family member of the recipient of the survivor's benefit will be 608,000 soums per month with the addition of 212,000 soums for each additional disabled family member;

• the minimum pension for one disabled family member of a survivor’s pension recipient will be 608,000 soums per month with a pension paid to each subsequent disabled family member in accordance with the current procedure.

Thus, the total growth of pensions, benefits and salaries of public sector employees this year will be 14.5%, which will exceed the inflation rate.

The previous increase in benefits and pensions by 7% occurred in April.

In September, the director of the Pension Fund, Zokhidkhodja Tursunov, announced another increase in pensions by 7% until the end of this year. Also, to improve pension provision for citizens and support pensioners, from January 1, 2024, the payment period for pensions accrued to pensioners but not received on time will be extended from 12 months to 24 months.

